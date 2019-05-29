Pritchard, who will be among the first batch of Islanders heading over to Majorca next week, was particularly teasing when quizzed on whether he’d want to join older brother AJ on BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing after Love Island’s concludes at the end of summer.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other journalists, he replied, “Who knows what the future holds? [Strictly] is not a reason why I’m doing [Love Island] at all, but who knows what the future holds.”

When pushed about starting a “dynasty” alongside his brother, Curtis joked, “Yes, that Pritchard smile.”

He added that AJ was fully supporting him ahead of Love Island’s launch, with a few choice words of advice to help him get ahead in the villa.

More like this

“He’s over the moon, absolutely ecstatic, the whole family is – mum and dad as well,” he said. “They just can’t wait to see me on TV, I had a phone call with them before I left and they were getting upset but like excited upset, they couldn’t wait to see me on TV.

“AJ said 'go in there and be yourself and if you lock eyes with someone and you feel like that’s the person to go for then go for them!'”

Curtis, who says he usually goes for “blondes who respect themselves”, admitted he may be swayed by something different while in the villa.

“I’m going in 100 per cent open-minded,” he said. “It’s really cliché but love is blind. I could say something and the complete opposite could walk in and get blown away by her and then I’m with her.”

But even if Curtis does fall head over the heels, we won’t be seeing him doing the horizontal tango any time soon.

“I’d kiss somebody; if it’s any further than that I think it’s private business that should be done in your own time in private, it shouldn’t be publicised to the world,” he said. “It’s making love, the world shouldn’t see that. It should be private and in your own time.”

Advertisement

Love Island launches Monday 3rd June on ITV2