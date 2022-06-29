The performances got a lot of fans thinking back to previous years, with season 7 star Chloe Burrows reminiscing about her costume.

The Love Island Heart Pumping Challenge returned for season 8 last night, with the Love Island 2022 line-up showing off their sexiest moves while wearing next-to-nothing.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote: "No sorry these outfits ARE SO F**KING SEXY and they sent me out as Curtis Pritchard??? Wtf!!"

Her post made us think back to Curtis's memorable performance when he was a contestant on the show.

Pritchard took part in season 5 and put on quite the performance when it came to the Heart Pumping Challenge in 2019.

Donning nothing but a carnival-style headdress and a pair of purple lycra briefs, the professional dancer really raised the temperature in the villa as he moved his hips and seduced one girl at a time.

And the looks on the girls' faces said it all, as Amber Rose Gill screamed while holding onto her seat, and Francesca Allen struggled to take her eyes off him.

"Holy Mary Mother of God," Maura Higgins said at the time, as she relived the experience in the Beach Hut. "I'd say my heart was racing - without a doubt!" she added

Speaking to the camera, Curtis said: "Maura did kiss me and go crazy, so I thought, 'I'm going to pick her up and just see what happens!'"

"I tried to be all cute, but when he picked up Maura, I was like, 'Oh OK, I see who you like more!'" Francesca revealed.

You can watch Curtis' full performance below, as well as the other season 5 boys':

