How do I get tickets for Love Island: Aftersun?

Tickets to be in the audience for Love Island: Aftersun have yet to be released, but as soon as they do they will be available right here.

The good news is that the tickets are absolutely free – and you can register your interest NOW to be notified as soon as tickets become available.

When is Love Island: Aftersun back?

There currently isn't a return date set in stone for Aftersun, but what we do know is that it's going to be airing on Sunday nights after the show – so by that logic the first episode will probably be on ITV2 on Sunday 10th June.

Is Love Island: Aftersun live?

It most certainly is – presenter Caroline Flack is on the sofa and brings us real-time reactions from fans at home, and also live interviews from the islanders inside the villa via webcam.

Is Love Island: Aftersun filmed in the UK?

Yep! Caroline jets back from Mallorca specially to host the Sunday spin-off show live from Elstree Studios, which is in Borehamwood north of London.

Is Love Island: Aftersun on every night?

We wish! Sadly there's only one episode a week that airs straight after Love Island wraps up on ITV2.

Love Island: Aftersun returns to ITV2 soon