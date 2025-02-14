As ever, the singles will hopefully find a partner and get engaged, sight unseen, before they leave the pods and test their relationship in the real world.

With the first six episodes now available to watch on Netflix, want to know when you can next tune in? Read on to find out more about the Love Is Blind season 8 release schedule.

When are the next episodes of Love Is Blind season 8 out on Netflix?

The girls of Love Is Blind season 8. Greg Gayne/Netflix

As to be expected with Love Is Blind, episodes will be released in several batches over the next four weeks, ensuring viewers will be on the edge of their seats waiting to see who says I do!

Below is a list of the release dates for Love Is Blind season 8.

Episodes 1-6 - Friday 14th February

Episodes 7-9 - Friday 21st February

Episodes 10-11 - Friday 28th February

Episode 12 - Friday 7th March

When is the Love Is Blind season 8 finale?

The Love Is Blind season 8 finale episode will premiere on Netflix on Friday 7th March.

With just six episodes available to watch now, there is still a way to go before the couples make a life-changing decision outside of the pods.

If previous seasons are anything to go by, fans can expect plenty of fireworks, especially if some of the couples don't make it down the aisle...

Will there be a Love Is Blind season 8 reunion?

Love Is Blind. Netflix

At the moment it is unclear if there will be a reunion for season 8. However there has been a reunion for every Love Is Blind season, but it is usually confirmed by Netflix closer to the end of the series.

So fans may be waiting until the end of February to find out if the pod squad will be reuniting one year after their experiment.

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Love Is Blind seasons 1-8 are available to watch on Netflix now. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.