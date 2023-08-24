Consisting of three 40-minute episodes, season 4 will see the couples who stayed together celebrating their one-year anniversaries, while the singletons will be giving viewers an update on their dating lives.

We'll also get to see some of the pod members who didn't find love on the show, with a special reunion day planned.

So, when does Love is Blind: After the Altar season 4 start?

Read on for everything you need to know, including which cast members will feature.

We haven't got long to go, with season 4 of Love is Blind: After the Altar airing on Netflix on Friday 1st September.

It will include three 40-minute episodes.

Love is Blind: After the Altar season 4 cast

Love is Blind's Zach, Bliss, Chelsea and Kwame. Netflix

You can expect to see all of the couples who made it to the altar in season 4, including fan favourites Brett and Tiffany, Kwame and Chelsea, and Zach and Bliss, as well as Paul, Micah, Jackie, Marshall, and some of the other cast members who weren't successful in getting married on the show, such as Irina and Josh - who is now in a relationship with Jackie.

Love is Blind: After the Altar season 4 trailer

Netflix released a teaser for the new season, showing the married couples raising a toast to their one-year anniversaries and the singles reflecting on the past year. It also featured plans to reunite the Pod Squad for a flag football celebration.

However, it wasn't looking too good for all of the cast, with some of the singles still having unresolved feelings about their splits - namely Paul and Micah, and Jackie and Marshall.

Paul chose not to get married at the altar, while Jackie and Marshall split way before the final stage of the experiment due to several differences. Marshall is now in a relationship with Dr Chay Barnes.

You can watch the full clip below:

Love is Blind: After the Altar season 4 launches on Netflix on Friday 1st September. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

