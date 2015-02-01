While Louie is really rather loving the lycra - “Oh darling, I’m loving the lycra and all of the boys in their lycra” - he’s taking the risks seriously.

“You just think about everything in your life,” he explains of tackling the actual ski jump, which determines who’s eliminated from each show, based on the length of their jumps. “I think about my husband, my family, my dog, my house. You do! I’ve fallen ten times and I’m lucky. You could seriously hurt yourself!”

“I could damage myself so much that I never walk again,” Louie continues, saying, “Is any entertainment programme worth that?”

So what on earth made him sign up? A fancy holiday in Austria was part of it he jokes as well as it being a “nice challenge”. He also thought he’d have “the balls” for the challenge. Although admits, “I’ve never done anything so frightening in my life!”

In fact, it’s the girls with the guts, Louie admits.

“The girls have got bigger balls than the boys; they’re dragging on the floor. A girl could win easily. They are fearless. Especially the ones that have given birth; they’re like, ‘I’ve given birth, I can do this!’”

But there must still be a part of him that thinks he’s in with a chance? Get a few elbows out, knock a couple of the others out mid-way through a race…

“Listen babes, if I win, it’d be on a wing and a prayer.”