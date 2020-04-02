"In light of the spread of Covid-19, after much consideration, it has been decided that Little Mix The Search will be postponed until further notice," a BBC spokesperson told The Mirror.

"We will continue to follow the latest news and advice from the World Health Organisation and public health organisations."

It's not yet been announced when the postponed talent series will air.

The news follows on from other talent shows like Britain's Got Talent and The Voice making changes to their scheduling format.

BGT will go ahead with its pre-recorded auditions release on 11th April, but will take a break before hosting its live shows. Similarly, The Voice was forced to postpone its live shows earlier this March to comply with government advice to cancel large gatherings.