Liam Gallagher and Ed Sheeran join Jeremy Corbyn on Celebrity Gogglebox
The former Oasis frontman and Shape of You singer are added to a star studded line-up that also includes Ozzy Osbourne, Jessica Hynes and Jamie Redknapp
The full line-up for Gogglebox's Stand Up To Cancer celebrity special is a doozy.
Channel 4 have announced that the ever-opinionated rockstar Liam Gallagher will join Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, Ed Sheeran, Jamie Redknapp, Jessica Hynes and Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne on the show, which is set to air this Friday.
The former Oasis frontman is set to appear with his son Gene and mother Peggy on the show, which sees guests provide a running commentary over a selection of TV shows.
Jeremy Corbyn will be joined on the sofa by W1A star Hynes, while Sheeran will be seated with Example and Big Narstie.
Gallagher's ongoing feud with brother Noel has dominated press in recent months as they both prepared to release albums with their current solo projects. In the wake of the Manchester terrorist attack in May, Liam took Noel to task for missing Ariana Grande's benefit concert, escalating the war of words to its darkest place yet.
And, of course, he couldn't resist another swipe when the news of his Gogglebox appearance broke. He tweeted about Noel's appearance on the show in 2014 alongside Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell, suggesting his decision to share the couch with his family proves he's the more wholesome Gallagher brother.
Celebrity Gogglebox will air Friday on Channel 4 at 9pm