Language of Love contestants suffer hilarious cultural differences in first-look clip

It looks like there could be some confusion on the way in Davina McCall’s new dating show, The Language of Love.

Advertisement

The series, which starts on Channel 4 on Tuesday, 4th January, will follow a group of British and Spanish singles in an Andalusian country estate as they try and strike up romantic connections – despite not being able to speak the same language as their potential partner.

And in an exclusive clip from the first episode, the contestants appear to be suffering from a multitude of cultural differences.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

In the short video released by Channel 4 ahead of the show’s launch, we see the Language of Love line-up coming face-to-face for the first time – and all sorts of entertaining mix-ups ensue.

Cristobal, who is a 29-year-old nurse from Cádiz, even tries to impress with some dancing – much to the horror of Thalia, a 27-year-old football club administrator from Surrey.

“Spanish boys are a bit wild. It’s something that we’re just not used to in Britain. They came in like dancing and singing. We were a bit more reserved,” she says.

The identities of the singletons were revealed in late December, with a mix of Spanish and British contestants heading to the luxurious estate.

The singles also include Luke, a 29-year-old telecoms engineer from Essex, Lucia, a 24-year-old make-up artist and nail technician from Seville, and Tara, a 32-year-old schools liaison officer from Stoke-On-Trent.

The show will follow the newly-formed couples as they take part in challenges and tasks to “test whether love is deeper than just words.”

Then, at the end of the series, contestants will “face a big dilemma: to call it quits, stay together long distance, or perhaps move country to be with their newfound love,” Channel 4 teased.

The Language of Love starts on Tuesday 4 January at 10pm on Channel 4.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.