The Language of Love release date: When Davina McCall’s new dating show will air

Love is in the TV air once again as a bunch of single people will be entering a dating show with a difference – the contestants won’t be able to speak the same language as each other.

The Language of Love is coming to Channel 4 in 2022 and will see British and Spanish singles move into a Spanish country estate to see if they can form a connection and a life partner – even though one half of the pairing will have to learn a whole language if they go the distance.

But when is The Language of Love set to air? And who will be hosting it? Here’s all you need to know about the new Channel 4 dating show.

The Language of Love release date

The Language of Love will air in 2022 on Channel 4.

Our best guess is that we will see it in early 2022 but we will keep you posted when we hear more.

What is The Language of Love about?

According to the official synopsis: “A group of Brits seeking romance will travel to Spain where they’ll meet their potential partners – a group of Spanish speakers also looking for their own historia de amor – to test whether love is deeper than just words. Can sparks fly even with a language barrier to overcome?

“The newly-formed couples will take part in challenges and tasks to help them test their connection as well as learning more about each other’s countries, their culture and their languages. At the end of the series, will they choose amor or adiós? The international lovers will face a big dilemma: to call it quits, stay together long distance, or perhaps move country to be with their newfound love.”

Who is the host of The Language of Love?

The Language of Love will be in safe hands as one of our most beloved presenters will be taking us through all the action – Davina McCall! Davina will be joined by Spanish TV host, actor and singer Ricky Merino. Ricky’s job will be to monitor the couples as they get to know each other – but will he spot true love?

Who are the contestants on The Language of Love?

We know the contestants will be headed to a Spanish country estate to see if they can find love despite the language barrier, but the identities of the chosen people taking part are still under wraps. We should learn more about them very soon though!

Is there a trailer for The Language of Love?

Not yet. We are hopeful that it will not be too long before we get a The Language of Love trailer and as soon as we do, we will post it right here for you to see!

