The Language of Love line-up: Meet the cast of Davina McCall’s new dating show

Davina McCall is returning to our screens this January to host a brand new dating show, with a twist, for Channel 4.

Set in stunning finca in Andalusia, The Language of Love will see a group of Brits and a group of Spaniards pairing up at a dreamy Spanish country estate to see if they can find romance, despite not speaking each other’s language.

So, who are the singletons looking for love on the series.

Here’s everything you need to know.

The Language of Love cast

Tara

Age: 32

From: Stoke-on-Trent

Job: Schools liaison officer

Tara separated from her husband three years ago. She has lived in Stoke all her life and wants to find a guy further afield, saying: “I’ve never had a holiday romance, so fingers crossed I’ll get one.”

Thalia

Age: 27

From: Surrey

Job: Football club administrator

Thalia is a mum to a seven-year-old daughter and has been single for six years. Speaking about her decision to go on the show, she said: “I would move abroad if it was the right person. I just want someone to love and to love me.”

Tracy

Age: 26

From: East London

Job: Careers advisor

Tracy had her heartbroken when she found out her ex had cheated on her. She’s happy for her friends settling down, but feels like it’s her turn now.

“I’m at that age where I will move for love. I think you can find love anywhere and everywhere,” she says.

Cristobal

Age: 29

From: La Línea, Cádiz

Job: Nurse and barman

By day, Cristobal works as a nursing assistant. By night, he gets to unleash his charisma when he works as a barman.

Jose

Age: 27

From: Barcelona

Job: Model