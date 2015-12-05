Jorgie was certainly delighted to leave the jungle, leaping around as she made her way across the bridge to chat to hosts Ant and Dec.

"It was so rough, it was so hard," Jorgie said, admitting she thought production staff would be sneaking the celebrities sandwiches while they were in camp.

Spending time in back-to-basics camp Snake Rock was the hardest part, the actress admitted.

"Not eating, not having meals, I was exhausted... sleeping on the floor, getting bitten, smelly, stinking clothes to wear."

But it sounds like there was some good times, with Jorgie admitting the celebs will all have a "WhatsApp group and irritate each other" outside of the jungle.

Footballer Kieron in comparison was unhappy to have left this close to the final.

"I’m gutted I didn’t get to the final," he told Ant and Dec. "I’m competitive. Always losing in semi-finals with Newcastle, didn’t get to the final again… but to come fourth, I think I’ve proved a lot of people wrong."

Of his friendship with 'marmite' character Lady C, he did admit sometimes it was like "talking to a brick wall", but he said he's a mummy's boy and liked her as a mother figure in the jungle.

Talking of nearly leaving, he said he would definitely have "had regrets" if he did.

Asked who they want to see take this year's crown, both celebrities said they're backing Union J's George.

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! continues with the final from Sunday at 9:00pm on ITV