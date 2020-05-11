Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Netflix is the lockdown escapism we need right now

Kim Kardashian and her sisters (plus one brother) are making their way onto Netflix – our favourite celebrity family might be on E! everyday, but seasons one and two will be available on the streaming platform in June.

For those who aren’t aware, we’re currently mid-way through the 18th season of KUWTK, and since it’s currently unclear when the second half will air, this Netflix announcement makes for pleasing news.

Before seasons one and two (airing in 2007 and 2008 respectively), the Kardashian/Jenner sisters and their brother Rob were largely unknown to the world, apart from that tape from Kim which propelled her into notoriety. In an attempt to recreate the huge success of The Osbournes, the Kardashian family allowed cameras into their then-modest home and it’s not hard to see why they immediately became a ratings hit.

Back in 2007, Kim, Khloe, Kourtney and Rob were finding their ways in the celebrity world and sometimes got things wrong – well, quite a lot of the time – and that’s why Netflix giving those first two seasons another outing is such a treat. (I like to call myself a Kardashian super-fan, but even I forgot some of Kim’s early flames and career choices – and watching a very small Kendall and Kylie getting up to mischief is heartwarming.)

In a time of uncertainty due to the coronavirus pandemic, there’s something reassuring about seeing Kim and her sisters make their way in the world in those early days. You can lose yourself in the lives of the cast, which are more akin to our own lives at this point in the show’s history. Sure, we can only dream of living like they do now, but everything’s little more… well… normal in the early seasons, something that’s easy to forget.

Whatever you think of the Kardashians today – and sure, they’ve had their issues – watching them in seasons one and two is a helpful way of seeing why we got here. They’re completely unfiltered and not hiding behind PR-ed interviews and glamorous photoshoots.

It’s an honest, at times brutal, account into the lives of sisters who fight, something we don’t get again on KUWTK until that season 18 opener with Kim and Kourtney’s bust-up.

Aside from anything else, it’s perfect escapism during such unprecedented times – and I guarantee everyone who sits down for episode one will find themselves a couple of hours later deep into the first season, laughing, crying and shouting at their TVs.

We’re all desperate to catch up with our friends and family, and until that day comes where we can go and hang out with our loved ones, we at least have one, big family we can keep up with – thanks Netflix!

Keeping Up With the Kardashians will arrive on Netflix in June.