I’ve just started watching The Only Way Is Essex. It’s not the sort of thing I’d usually go for, but I’m playing an Essex girl in a play at the end of the year, and this will help me get into character!

What will TV be like in 30 years’ time?

I imagine it’ll become more interactive. Apparently there’s a programme now where you can watch people watching TV. It’ll probably get so ridiculous that people will end up just watching themselves!

What will stand the test of time?

David Attenborough. He’s a legend. Has everyone else said him?

Who should win RT’s Audience Award?

The Olympics Opening Ceremony – I couldn’t believe the nurses dancing and Mary Poppins flying in. Amazing!