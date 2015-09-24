All you've got to do is tweet using the hashtag #strictly, followed by the number you'd like to score the dance you're currently watching.

So if you think someone deserves a 10 from Len, but Goodman himself isn't obliging, tweet #Strictly10 and voila!

"I love the idea that people at home will be tweeting their own scores with these very funky mini scoring paddles," judge Craig Revel Horwood says, adding: "I am sure that most people who tweet will be agreeing with my scores anyway though as I rarely get these things wrong darlings!”

More like this

The new emojis will be available from tomorrow, when the six of the celebs perform their first dances live on BBC1.

Advertisement

Keeeeeep tweeting!

Robin Windsor, Alex Jones and Sir Bruce Forsyth will be at the Radio Times Festival this weekend.