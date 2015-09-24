Keeeeep tweeting! Strictly Come Dancing gets its own score paddle emoji
The star-studded dancing competition has teamed up with Twitter so you can play at being a Strictly judge from the comfort of your sofa
Strictly Come Dancing returns to our screens tomorrow. It's a brand new series, with 3 new professionals and 15 new (and probably rather nervous) celebrities. But they are not the only new additions: Strictly now has its very own emoji.
Twitter is introducing Strictly scores to its repertoire so viewers at home can play along with the judges and score each performance with their very own virtual paddles.
All you've got to do is tweet using the hashtag #strictly, followed by the number you'd like to score the dance you're currently watching.
So if you think someone deserves a 10 from Len, but Goodman himself isn't obliging, tweet #Strictly10 and voila!
"I love the idea that people at home will be tweeting their own scores with these very funky mini scoring paddles," judge Craig Revel Horwood says, adding: "I am sure that most people who tweet will be agreeing with my scores anyway though as I rarely get these things wrong darlings!”
The new emojis will be available from tomorrow, when the six of the celebs perform their first dances live on BBC1.
Keeeeeep tweeting!