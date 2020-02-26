The show will see the TV host joined by her former I’m a Celeb campmate Myles Stephenson and celebrity guests to share their thoughts on “things to bring joy to the weekend”. This will involve chats on what to cook that night and – most importantly – the best TV of the weekend.

“We will have everything you need for a great weekend,” Garraway said about the new show. “I will have the best guests dropping by to tell us what they do to make their weekends great and live their best life. I can’t wait to get going!”

https://www.instagram.com/p/B9CB0qZlxdm/

Meanwhile, on Sunday mornings, viewers can tune into Martin & Roman’s Sunday Best! to see the Kemp father and son team host their first TV programme together. The show promises to deliver celebrity chat, live music performances, appearances from up-and-coming comedians, plus games between Martin and Roman.

Roman – who appeared on I'm a Celeb 2019 with Garraway and Stephenson – said: “Working with my dad is something I love to do. We don’t live together anymore – I don’t get to see him as often as I used to, so I am so excited to be presenting our own chat show on a Sunday morning.”

Martin added: “What could be better than sitting on the sofa again [the pair appeared on Celebrity Gogglebox] with my son Roman! But this time it’s to present our own Sunday morning chat show.

Both hour-long shows will run for 22 episodes each, starting this April. ITV has yet to confirm an exact start date.