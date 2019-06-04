Here’s everything you need to know…

When is Celebrity Gogglebox on TV?

Celebrity Gogglebox begins on Friday 14th June at 9pm on Channel 4 and will air for six weeks.

The main series will return to Channel 4 in September.

Which stars are appearing on this series of Celebrity Gogglebox?

Strictly pro Oti Mabuse and TV presenter Rylan Clark-Neal are among the first names to be added to the line-up of the new series of Celebrity Gogglebox.

Mabuse will be joined by her sisters Motsi and Phemelo on the sofa and Clark-Neal by his mother Linda.

The series is also set to feature the members of girl band Little Mix, Radio 1 Breakfast Show DJ Nick Grimshaw and his niece Liv, broadcaster Gyles Brandreth and actress Sheila Hancock, Chris Eubank Sr and Chris Eubank Jr, and actors Laurence and Emilia Fox.

Which stars have appeared on Celebrity Gogglebox in the past?

Gogglebox’s 2018 celebrity special for Stand Up to Cancer saw EastEnders actor Danny Dyer and his daughter Dani sharing their thoughts on University Challenge.

Former One Direction stars Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson took part that year too, as well as footballer Peter Crouch and his wife, the model Abbey Clancy,

The year before also saw Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, musician Liam Gallagher and former cricketer Freddie Flintoff do a stint as armchair critics on the show.

