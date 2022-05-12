The famous family returned to our screens on April 14th with their brand new Hulu/ Disney+ fly-on-the-wall show, inviting viewers back into their fabulous lives.

It's Thursday, so you know what that means - there's a brand new episode of The Kardashians !

So far, we've seen Kim host SNL, and in the most recent episode, Travis Barker proposed to Kourtney.

In this week's episode, there's a lot more drama, as Kendall clashes with Kourtney's ex Scott Disick.

During a visit to Kris' new home, Scott asks Kendall why he wasn't invited to her birthday party as the family discusses Thanksgiving plans.

"I didn't really invite anyone to my birthday. It was empty. She [Kris] didn't even come," Kendall says, to which he responds: "But everybody came!"

"Kourt didn't even come - nobody came. I'm sorry!" Kendall replies.

"I love you. I've been helping you throw your birthday parties for the last 10 years. Didn't Kourtney go with Travis?" Scott then asks.

Scott Disick Getty Images

Initially, Kendall says: "No, nobody went," before correcting herself: "Oh at the dinner at my house?"

"That wasn't a birthday party," Kris chimes in.

"Never in a million years would Kendall not invite me to a birthday dinner!" Scott states.

Trying to diffuse the situation, Kris insists that Kendall didn't have a birthday party, however, the model states that she did in fact have a party, but it was in a club with only her friends and some of the family came over for dinner.

"So, why wasn't I invited to that?" Scott then asks.

"We've already went over this Scott. It was actually all my friends. I wasn't going to invite family members, period," Kendall says.

Asked why everyone else was invited but him, Kendall adds: "Just because Kourt was going to be there. It was very intimate."

Scott then questions whether he has to be "left out" following Kourt's new relationship, to which Kendall responds: "I'm not saying you should, and that is not my business at the end of the day. Making Kourtney uncomfortable - that's not part of my business and I'm sorry that that makes you sad and I'm not ever trying to leave you out."

Kendall admits that she should have texted Scott to let him know, but says that she's consistently been the one in the family to ask about Scott's feelings amid Kourtney and Travis' relationship.

She continues: "Kourtney at the end of the day is my sister; of course I want her there. This dinner was literally 15 people. If it's an intimate dinner and I'm not willing to have an uncomfortable situation."

The conversation then gets heated as Kendall pleads: "You're mad. But Scott, I'm saying sorry!"

The pair go back and forth before Kendall finally gets up out of her seat and storms off saying: "Can you let me speak? I'm literally out! You won't let me speak Scott. You're talking over me!"

Will these two be able to get through this family feud?

New episodes of The Kardashians air on Disney+ on Thursdays.