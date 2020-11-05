Radio 1 DJ Jordan North reportedly completes the I’m a Celebrity line-up

Radio 1 DJ Jordan North has been “confirmed” as the final contestant to complete this year’s I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! line-up and he’ll take his place in the castle alongside Mo Farah, Shane Richie and Bev Callard.

North, 30, was named as the final contestant in the new series, which kicks off on Sunday 15th November, by The Sun.

North is known as “the supply teacher” at Radio 1 and is popular for his down-to-earth northern charm and self-deprecation.

He’s been a weekend presenter on Radio 1 since 2018, the same year he launched his hit podcast Help I Sexted My Boss. He’s had a through grounding in broadcasting, starting as a researcher at BBC Radio 5Live for the likes of Richard Bacon and Victoria Derbyshire, who is also expected to be in the line-up in this series of I’m a Celebrity.

North then worked on the drive-time show at Rock FM in Lancashire where he was twice nominated for Radio Presenter of The Year at the Commercial Arqiva Radio Awards (2015 and 2016), which led to freelance presenting at Radio 1.

If the report is confirmed, North will be joining the following 11 celebrities in Abergele’s Gwrych Castle, North Wales, when I’m a Celebrity debuts:

EastEnders icon Shane Richie

Multi Olympic and world champion distance runner Sir Mo Farah

Coronation Street star Bev Callard

Ex EastEnders star Jessica Plummer, who left the soap in September in a harrowing domestic abuse storyline

Former Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer AJ Pritchard

TV presenter Vernon Kay

Happy Mum Happy Baby podcast host Giovanna Fletcher

West End musical star Ruthie Henshall

BBC journalist and host of recently cancelled BBC One talk show, Victoria Derbyshire

British Paralympian Hollie Arnold

Operatic tenor and brain tumour survivor Russell Watson

Viewers won’t have long to wait to find out if in fact this is the correct line-up as the confirmed group will be revealed after Ant and Dec’s retrospective of the highlights of 19 series, I’m a Celebrity – A Jungle Story, screens on Sunday 8th November at 8.10pm on ITV.

We have reached out to I’m a Celebrity to verify the report.

