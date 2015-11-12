And the reason?

Well it's not the layers of bronzer, obligatory fake tan or skin-tight lycra. It's not even the formidable judges and their sometimes cruel feedback.

It's those stairs.

Yep, you know the stairs the celebrities run up to go and speak to Claudia? That's what's putting her off. The running, and having to do it while boasting "more than a B cup."

If Strictly bosses are keen on securing her for series 14, they'd better rejig the set so the entire live show happens on the ground floor...

Brand was joined by the likes of Greg Davies, Jack Whitehall, Dara O Briain and Russell Howard at Stand Up In Action, which raised money for Action Aid and the UN Refugee Agency.

Strictly Come Dancing series 13 continues on Saturday at 6:50pm on BBC1