“I don’t know what it is. One after the other, it was Iwan [Thomas], Anthony [Ogogo], Daniel [O’Donnell] and then Ainsley [Harriott]. I can’t explain it, it’s just one of those things. It is just a run of bad luck.”

“Hopefully it doesn’t come our way,” added Jeremy’s pro partner Karen Clifton as they prepare to dance a Salsa to Michael Jackson's Thriller this Halloween weekend.

Jeremy doesn’t expect the recent results to affect how the public vote this weekend, however.

More like this

“I don’t think the viewers will say ‘We now need to save the men’. Similarly, I don’t think originally they started saying ‘We need to vote the men out’. I don’t think it’s like that. I think it’s just the way the cards have fallen.”

Jeremy has revealed that the show itself will make a nod to the developments this weekend.

“They’ve got three cauldrons set up as if we are trying to cast a spell over the girls. The show has embraced the storyline.”

Of the three remaining male celebrities, he added: “Jay [McGuiness] and Peter [Andre] are extremely good, so whatever happens to me in the contest they will be defending themselves for quite some time to come.”

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing continues Saturday at 6:35pm on BBC1