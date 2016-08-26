It's always great to see the previous champion return and show the new Strictly line-up what it's all about and it's even sweeter this time around because pro Aliona Vilani is back, too.

Much to fans' disappointment, Vilani left the show last year after becoming the first ever pro to win the glitterball trophy more than once.

The pair has plenty going on as they're also getting ready for a new touring live show Keep Dancing, which features various stars from Strictly - including fan fave Robin Windsor - dancing alongside world-champion Ballroom and Latin Dancers.

More like this

It looks like nothing's changed, as while McGuiness says he's happy to be back dancing with his winning partner, posting a snap of the pair in a rehearsal studio, he also admits his feet are "killing". Well, Vilani hasn't created two champs by going easy on them, has she?

As for what McGuiness and Vilani will dance when they get back in the Strictly ballroom, I think many will be hoping for their Pulp Fiction-inspired Jive.

But there's no hints yet, so we'll have to just wait and see...

See the full list of celebrities confirmed for this year's Strictly

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing returns Saturday 3rd September at 6:50pm on BBC1