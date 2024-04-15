The 22-year-old, who has found a best friend in Freddy Knatchbull, will be joining the cast this year and has been described as a "kind-hearted individual with a dry sense of humour".

As he prepares to make his debut, here's everything you need to know.

Who is Jack Taylor in Made in Chelsea?

Jack and James Taylor pictured for Made in Chelsea Rachel Joseph / Channel 4

Age: 22

Instagram: @jack__taylor

Job: Student

Location: Battersea, London

Jack Taylor is the younger brother of James Taylor and in turn, brother-in-law to Maeva D'Ascanio.

Jack and James are very close, with James liking to give his younger brother a lot of advice, which Jack chooses to "take with a pinch of salt". He is also close with Maeva and they often go to each other for advice.

There are six years between Jack and James and they also have a sister called Emma.

Jack is currently in his final year at Westminster University studying Real Estate.

As for what Jack could be getting up to this series, he will be sticking close to his best friend Freddy, who he first met last summer. Romance may not be on the cards for Jack as he isn't looking for a relationship "unless he meets the perfect girl".

Made in Chelsea returns to E4 at 9pm on Monday 15th April.

