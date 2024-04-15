Who is Made in Chelsea newcomer Jack Taylor?
You may recognise his surname...
Tonight is the night! Made in Chelsea is returning to screens for its 27th season and amongst the drama, romances and love triangles are five new cast members.
Channel 4 announced earlier this month a cohort of Made in Chelsea newbies would be making themselves at home in SW3. Those include Sam Vanderpump, Julia Pollard, Tina Stinnes, Zeyno Taylan and James Taylor - whose name may ring a bell.
The 22-year-old, who has found a best friend in Freddy Knatchbull, will be joining the cast this year and has been described as a "kind-hearted individual with a dry sense of humour".
As he prepares to make his debut, here's everything you need to know.
Who is Jack Taylor in Made in Chelsea?
Age: 22
More like this
Instagram: @jack__taylor
Job: Student
Location: Battersea, London
Jack Taylor is the younger brother of James Taylor and in turn, brother-in-law to Maeva D'Ascanio.
Jack and James are very close, with James liking to give his younger brother a lot of advice, which Jack chooses to "take with a pinch of salt". He is also close with Maeva and they often go to each other for advice.
There are six years between Jack and James and they also have a sister called Emma.
Jack is currently in his final year at Westminster University studying Real Estate.
As for what Jack could be getting up to this series, he will be sticking close to his best friend Freddy, who he first met last summer. Romance may not be on the cards for Jack as he isn't looking for a relationship "unless he meets the perfect girl".
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Made in Chelsea returns to E4 at 9pm on Monday 15th April.
Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.