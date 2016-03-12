But who will make the cut and who will be sent home? Here's who's competing in Mr Wilson's team:

Brooklynne Richards

Brooklynne made it safely through the Battle Rounds after going head-to-head with Tom Milner. She proved she had a little something to her with their cool Amy Winehouse cover – and caught Mr Wilson's attention with this stunning first audition:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s7LO143s3Xs

Jolan

Jolan's back for a second try on The Voice and is so far yet to put a foot wrong. He's a hot favourite for the win, but first he's got to make it through to that all important final three. Ricky, over to you...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=42ASC5kMoYY

Aliesha Lobuczek (stolen from Team Paloma)

Lucky Aliesha was one of Ricky's steals, saved after Paloma Faith favoured Dwaine Hayden in the Battles. Overcome with emotion, Aliesha thanked Ricky profusely, but he said it was all down to her. Now she must try to prove her worth for a spot in the live shows.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eb-cx5eI_YI

Kevin Simm (stolen from Team Paloma)

There's a lot of chatter that former Liberty X singer Kevin Simm will scoop the title this year. He wowed all of the coaches with his first audition. While Ricky got him via a steal it seems like Paloma only let him go because she knew he'd be scooped up by someone else, thus giving her a free pass to save another of her own acts.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZtTTRac7X7A

Rachel Ann

Rachel's huge vocals – and musical instrument talents – earned her a very happy turn from Ricky. She then saw off Aine Carroll in the blinds to earn herself a spot in his final eight. Can she turn that into a place in the final three?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oVl8GNDrjbs

Kagan

With a rather fitting choice of Take A Bow in his opening audition, Kagan's made it through to the final eight without breaking much of a sweat. Now he's got to pick the right song to pique Ricky's interest all over again.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dhvd0zzQi0E

Chloe Castro

Chloe was in a tough Battle round with Alaric Green, who went on to be stolen by Boy George. But Chloe scored Ricky's backing and is hoping to sing herself all the way to the live shows.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xqqA2DlMCXM

Mia Sylvester

It's been second time lucky for Mia who's tried out on The Voice before. She certainly seems to have Ricky in her corner, but will he still be there by the end of the night?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-hSdSamCbvI

See The Voice tonight at 7:30pm on BBC1