But at least there was a lifeline - a "Saviour's Challenge" in which they picked a partner who could save them.

Five of the contestants arrived at their plush hotel only to be told they would be split into two groups for the challenge - five 'city' and five 'jungle' celebs.

The city celebs - Carol Vorderman, Jordan Banjo, Adam Thomas, Joel Dommett and Ola Jordan - made their choices and had to take part in ‘Walk the Plank' feat. This saw them make a death-defying traipse 334 feet up on the roof of a Gold Coast hotel.

The jungle celebs, in turn, were given two different (but no less difficult) challenges.

Actor Larry Lamb and TV star Scarlett Moffat were flown by helicopter to a clearing by a lake and had to canoe into the jungle and paddle across to a pontoon on the far side.

Olympic gold medal winner Sam Quek, ex-footballer Wayne Bridge and TV presenter Lisa Snowden had to sky dive 10,000 feet into the jungle camp.

Wayne looked terrified at the task in hand. "I'm all over the place to be honest. My stomach is just turning. I don't know what will be going through my head but I'll go into a happy place hopefully" he said.

Lisa was first to jump. Screaming, she launched from the helicopter. "That was terrific" she said as she landed. "It was a brilliant way to start this whole experience".

Sam got to the edge of the helicopter, screaming as she prepared for her tandem jump….

You can find out tonight who was saved... and who wasn't.

I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! starts at 9pm on ITV on Sunday 13th November