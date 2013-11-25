I'm A Celebrity: Hosts Ant and Dec reveal their favourite campmates of all time
Hosts Ant and Dec crown David Gest and Paul Burrell top of the jungle celebrities - while giving a nod to this year's TOWIE star and king of the trials Joey Essex
I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! hosts Ant and Dec reveal that former jungle stars David Gest and Paul Burrell are their favourite campmates of all time.
The pair rack their brains, name checking former Coronation Street actress Helen Flanagan from last year and fainting foodie Gillian McKeith from 2010. Plus footballer John Fashanu who came runner-up in the 2003 series and 2008 campmate singer David Van Day, rank highly for the pair.
Ant also marks out this year's current campmate of choice Joey Essex as being in the running to earn their campmate of campmates' crown. The TOWIE star may be being picked for all of the trials, but only so we get more of him on screen it seems.
But after much deliberation, they settle on their choices, with Ant plumping for 2004 campmate Paul Burrell (former servant of the royal household) and Dec giving the thumbs up to American producer David Gest from the 2006 batch.
Here's the duo's top two in action...
I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! continues tonight at 9:00pm on ITV