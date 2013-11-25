Ant also marks out this year's current campmate of choice Joey Essex as being in the running to earn their campmate of campmates' crown. The TOWIE star may be being picked for all of the trials, but only so we get more of him on screen it seems.

But after much deliberation, they settle on their choices, with Ant plumping for 2004 campmate Paul Burrell (former servant of the royal household) and Dec giving the thumbs up to American producer David Gest from the 2006 batch.

Here's the duo's top two in action...

Paul Burrell

David Gest

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! continues tonight at 9:00pm on ITV

