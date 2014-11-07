And while we obviously feel sorry for them as we sit safely in our homes, there's some top Bushtucker trial faces that simply need another airing...

Paul Burrell

Series four in 2004 saw the former servant of the royal household get er, stuck in to jungle life.

More like this

Dean Gaffney

Series six in 2006 welcomed former EastEnders star Dean Gaffney. During a spa-themed trial, Dean didn't get on very well with the jungle's version of conditioner...

Joe Swash

Another familiar face from EastEnders, Swash was the eventual 2008 King of the Jungle but he certainly had to work hard to win his crown, indulging in some rather unpleasant treats.

David Van Day

The singer probably thought he'd got off easily with a telephone booth-themed task - but there were plenty of creepy crawlies in there with him. Much to his obvious delight...

Gillian McKeith

It's safe to say Gillian got to know the Bushtucker Trial clearing rather well... just not to the benefit of her fellow campmates who often had to go without food. And it was Medic Bob to the rescue when foodie Gillian screamed those familiar words once again: I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here!

Janice Dickinson

In 2007 Janice entered the jungle for series seven. Not only did she produce a batch of top quality Bushtucker Trial faces, she spent the entire duration of this trial yelling at Ant and Dec. Telly gold.

Gino D'Acampo

TV chef Gino is used to being surrounded by food, but this 2009 trial saw rather more than fruit dumped in his lap.

Kayla Collins

Model Kayla showed that she was made of some pretty strong stuff in 2010 series of I'm A Celeb. Even the critter looks rather surprised to be there in this dentist-themed trial for survival...

Fatima Whitbread

The olympian showed exactly how tough she was when a cockroach got wedged up her nose during a trial in 2011. It's OK, she later kept the bug in a pot to show off to the other campmates...

Katie Price

Back in the jungle in 2009 (five years after her original stint), Katie got on with proving to her campmates why she was the only star ever to return. Although clearly one doesn't get a taste for jungle delicacies...

Nadine Dorries

Conservative MP Nadine Dorries may have been the first celebrity voted out the jungle in 2012, but not before a good few turns in the Bushtucker Trial arena. A lap full of bugs... what's not to love?

Robert Kilroy-Silk

Another victim of the first public vote, former politician Kilroy was quick to leave the jungle in 2008. Perhaps it was his dodgy Wallace and Gromit impressions?

Alison Hammond

We're not sure who is more concerned here - the presenter or the poor creature. Perhaps it's playing its own game for the 2010 series - I'm A Bug...Get Me Out Of Here!

Helen Flanagan

A popular choice for the bushtucker trials in 2012, it's actually pretty good to see former Coronation Street actress Helen giving a trial a go rather than giving up as soon as it started. Thank goodness for goggles,eh?

I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! 2014 starts Sunday 16 November at 9:00pm on ITV.

Advertisement

See who is rumoured to be going into the jungle here.