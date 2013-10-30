But how might this increased toughness manifest itself? It's likely to mean more outrageous bush tucker trials, in which the celebs put themselves through horrifying tasks in an attempt to win stars, and later food, for the camp. They'll be the sort of trials a weeping Coronation Street star Helen Flanagan and fainting foodie Gillian McKeith would have enjoyed*

(*hated every single second of).

Then again, what part of an animal haven't the celebs eaten yet? (Probably best not to think too hard about that one).

More like this

The camp – or camps, depending on whether bosses choose to split the celebrities into teams at the beginning – could get even smaller in order to force the contestants to interact (ie, annoy each other more). Or maybe there’ll be no campsite at all, and the celebs will have to make their own beds out of twigs and leaves. Comfy.

Perhaps regular I’m A Celeb guest Peter Andre could pop up and serenade the contestants with a burst of Insania, the song he penned during his time in the jungle, while they work? Or hosts Ant and Dec could just mock them from the window of their luxury hotel room before heading off to play a round of golf.

What else can we expect?

Well, there’s bound to be at least one row over dinner, because suddenly everyone turns into the Gordon Ramsay of the jungle and knows exactly what to do with a kangaroo’s tail. A celebrity is sure to become obsessed with collecting firewood – and you know there’ll be some slow motion shower scenes à la boxer David Haye or Myleene Klass and that white bikini.

In true IACGMOOH tradition, someone will cry, someone is bound to get on the wrong side of the viewing public and be made to do all of the hideous trials, one lucky so and so will never do any and will get so bored they actually volunteer for a turn in the pond with a crocodile, something shocking about celebville will be revealed, someone will get bitten by a mysterious bug, there'll be a jungle romance, an unlikely friendship, the chest task will go wrong and they’ll all be distraught for missing out on their one marshmallow… I. Can’t. Wait.

Now, if Ant and Dec could just start yelling ‘Get Me Out Of Heerrrrreeeeee’ I’ll know that my winter telly viewing has truly kicked off.

Who's going into the jungle? See the latest rumours here

Advertisement

Follow @RadioTimes