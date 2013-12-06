It’s intelligent stuff this. Even Joey Essex kept up.

Lucy Pargeter failed to hula hoop longer than former camper Ashley Roberts and Rebecca Adlington couldn't undo a roll of sellotape faster than Janet Street Porter, so those two had to stay behind.

Meanwhile, Kian and Alfonso battled to win strawberries dipped in chocolate by having a bit of a snog.

OK, not a snog per se. But they had to lift eggs together with their mouths and transfer them from a basket to an egg container. Kian joked, “Fonsy’s a cool dude. I’ll give him a kiss if he wants one.”

So off they toddled to the tub and got drunk while Lucy and Rebecca moaned about the number of bikinis Amy had brought into camp.

Wait, sorry not drunk. Joey could put his finger on the tip of his nose so he was totally sober.

Of course it hadn’t been a day of just fun and treats. Alfonso and Joey had spent the best part of it dressed up as cockroaches, digging through trash only to once again lose the Dingo Dollar challenge, while Amy had fought her way through a tank of spiders, snakes and water to win dinner for the camp, while the rest of the celebs sat in their hammocks and tried to stop themselves going through her bag.

That’s what's so lovely about this bunch, they all just seem to really support each other…

Later, another double eviction saw Alfonso Ribeiro and Rebecca Adlington leave the camp meaning just five celebrities battle on to win the jungle crown and fight over cleaning the dunny out. Yes, they do that.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues tonight at 9:00pm on ITV

