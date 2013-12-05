Well, it's been rough in the jungle. He's got to bathe in the Australian sunshine, made some new celebrity friends... er, oh yeah, he had to wear a Hawaiian shirt and do the washing up, too. No wonder he cried.

The actor did however get his teeth into every task he could. Although dressing up as a cockroach won't be on his list of things to do again.

He's even been trying to get voted out by going back on his promise to save the legendary 'Carlton Dance' for when he left the jungle. But finally he can get back to his family and meet his little boy. He will be chuffed.

More like this

Rebecca meanwhile has run the camp with a firm hand, keen to ensure it all ran just so. She also proved she really is rather good in water, taking on the Bushtucker Trial 'Drown Under' and doing a peachy job of it.

Although, the sportswoman did have a crack at a strength test, which saw her compete to cling onto a punch bag the longest. But more comfortable with the water below, she dropped ahead of Joey Essex, Kian Egan and Alfonso Ribeiro. Tut, tut.

But it's OK. She's not known for being a 'hold onto a bag-er' as Joey confirmed.

Two very interesting campmates and bound to make a noticeable hole in camp life, but they'll be off to their hotel now thank you very much.

Advertisement

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! continues tomorrow night on ITV