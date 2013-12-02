I’m A Celebrity day 13: Camp eviction begins… and we almost get the ‘Carlton dance’
Ant and Dec keep us guessing with their ‘it might be you’ as Alfonso Ribeiro has to shelve the ‘Carlton dance’ for another day
Campmates have started to leave this year’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of here! and I could almost hear ‘It’s Not Unusual…’ fading in as it looked like Alfonso Ribeiro was going to go.
It’s the deal Alfonso's bargained with the public – once he leaves, he’s going to bust out the 'Carlton dance' he’s famous for performing in the Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air to the Tom Jones track.
Heck, he wants to go. His feet were probably twitching, his arms ready to fling side to side...
But alas, Ant and Dec with their tomfoolery gave Alfonso the old ‘it might be you’, yet it was TV presenter Annabel Giles who was given her marching orders.
Having arrived late and clocked up just ten days in the jungle, the TV presenter was most peeved to be chosen to be the first to go, saying she felt like the most unpopular girl at school.
More like this
Perhaps the hotel she's heading to could just take out the bed, sling a few bags of leaves and bugs in there and force her to shower in critters… she’d feel right at home again.
Eviction wasn’t the only thing on the campers’ minds yesterday, though. They got a whole biscuit to eat after Lucy Pargeter and Steve Davis completed the Dingo Dollar challenge. A whole biscuit of course being the jungle equivalent of everyone’s Christmases coming all at once.
Plus, there was more toilet talk as Steve revealed he wasn't up for counselling a sobbing Annabel while he was "having a s**t", thank you very much.
Perhaps Annabel should be grateful for that hotel room after all...
I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues tonight at the earlier time of 8:30pm on ITV