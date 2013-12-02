Heck, he wants to go. His feet were probably twitching, his arms ready to fling side to side...

But alas, Ant and Dec with their tomfoolery gave Alfonso the old ‘it might be you’, yet it was TV presenter Annabel Giles who was given her marching orders.

Having arrived late and clocked up just ten days in the jungle, the TV presenter was most peeved to be chosen to be the first to go, saying she felt like the most unpopular girl at school.

Perhaps the hotel she's heading to could just take out the bed, sling a few bags of leaves and bugs in there and force her to shower in critters… she’d feel right at home again.

Eviction wasn’t the only thing on the campers’ minds yesterday, though. They got a whole biscuit to eat after Lucy Pargeter and Steve Davis completed the Dingo Dollar challenge. A whole biscuit of course being the jungle equivalent of everyone’s Christmases coming all at once.

Plus, there was more toilet talk as Steve revealed he wasn't up for counselling a sobbing Annabel while he was "having a s**t", thank you very much.

Perhaps Annabel should be grateful for that hotel room after all...

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues tonight at the earlier time of 8:30pm on ITV

