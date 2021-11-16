I’m A Celebrity winner Christopher Biggins reveals how he prepared for series

A brand new I’m A Celebrity 2021 line-up has been confirmed, with this year’s fresh batch of A-listers headed to Wales for I’m A Celebrity‘s 21st season.

Last season proved the Welsh countryside offers as much of a challenge as the Australian jungle, and ultimately it was Giovanna Fletcher who was crowned Queen of the Castle after a gruelling three weeks surviving all sorts of trials and harsh conditions.

Though it’s hard to know what the producers might have in store for this year’s contestants, they’ll likely be doing as much as they can to prep. At least that’s what previous I’m A Celeb winner Christopher Biggins did before heading to the jungle in 2007.

“What I did was in preparation, I went on a diet because I knew that the starvation would be a major point,” the actor said during an exclusive chat with RadioTimes.com. “And in fact, the diet was so successful that not only did I go on to lose another two stone in the jungle, but I also was never really that hungry.”

He added: “And so that was an added bonus, because some people in there absolutely were beside themselves with hunger, which doesn’t help when you’re in that situation, you know, you’re susceptible to all sorts of things, especially the fact that you’re hungry.”

Unsurprisingly, the winner also said that “most of the food was disgusting”.

“But it was, you know, it was sort of inevitable, they do that purposely. The best thing getting you ratty is not to feed you and to keep you tired,” he explained. Though he did reveal he slept “the best I’ve ever slept in my life out in the open”.

So at least there’s that!

