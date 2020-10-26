Strictly’s AJ Pritchard addresses possible I’m A Celebrity stint
Rumours are swirling about the reality show as it prepares to return for a special UK-based series.
Former Strictly Come Dancing professional AJ Pritchard has addressed rumours he could be one of the campmates on the upcoming unique series of I’m A Celebrity 2020.
The dancer quit BBC One’s ballroom competition earlier this year in a move that surprised fans, with Pritchard wishing to concentrate on other projects, including collaborations with his brother and ex-Love Islander Curtis.
Rumours have been flying that Pritchard is signed on to take part in ITV’s extreme reality show, but the news is yet to be confirmed as plans for the upcoming series – and the I’m A Celebrity 2020 line-up – remain under wraps.
Still, he has given some subtle hints about his involvement, including in a new interview with The Sun, where he discussed this year’s edition of I’m A Celeb, which is to take place in North Wales due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.
“I’m intrigued as to how it’s going to work this year, not being in Australia in the sunshine,” he said. “I do like the sun, so I don’t know how the celebrities will take it. I think whoever wants to do that show would prefer it in a hot country.”
Pritchard continued: “I’m the sort of person — for example coming off Strictly — I make decisions, then I just deal with them and I go with them 100 per cent.
“I did four years of Strictly, which I absolutely loved, but it was definitely the right time for me to venture into new things. Strictly wouldn’t allow a lot of things to happen that I wanted to happen, so it meant you do have to do that leap, and for me it’s not a risk, it’s something I’m passionate about.”
Pritchard declined to comment on which Bushtucker trial fills him with the most dread, but noted that he enjoys extreme sports, which suggests that the physical challenges could be a strong point, should he be signed up.
The I’m A Celebrity 2020 line-up is likely to be revealed by ITV sometime next month.
