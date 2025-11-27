The final date for I’m a Celebrity 2025 has been unveiled, with ITV announcing an extended episode for the annual TV event.

Ad

The 25th season of the show, which has thrown a new line-up of twelve celebrities including Shona McGarty, Alex Scott and Martin Kemp, into the Australian jungle camp, is already into its second week.

And now it’s been confirmed that the final will air on ITV on Sunday 7th December.

The episode will begin at the usual time of 9pm and run all the way through until 10.40pm, meaning fans will get an hour and 40 minutes of jungle drama.

I'm a Celebrity 2025 returned to our screens on 16th November, introducing fans to the first 10 famous faces in the line-up, before Vogue Williams and Tom Read Wilson were revealed as this year's late arrivals on 20th November.

There have been plenty of dramatic moments on the show so far, but Wednesday's (26th November) episode saw tension ramp up even further as the campmates were split for a new ‘Rivals’ challenge.

The new format saw the contestants pitted against each other in head-to-head Bushtucker Trials, with the public voting for the pairings.

I'm a Celebrity 2025 cast. ITV

The winners in the trials, which included Lisa Riley, Vogue Williams, Jack Osbourne, Ruby Wax, Alex Scott and Angry Ginge, were then sent to the newly named Win City.

Meanwhile, the losers, which included Martin Kemp, Eddie Kadi, Kelly Brook, Aitch and Tom Read Wilson, were sent to Doomsville and forced to live in bleak conditions.

Contestants from each of the camps will go head-to-head again in upcoming episodes.

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! returns to ITV on Wednesday 19th November at 9pm.

Add I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.