"It would make for great telly, but my god it would be tough," he said. "Some parts of Scotland are beautiful and lovely, but at that time of year, I'm not sure I'd want to be doing that."

He continued: "I think there are days where the sun does get you through, so I think were they to have it in Scotland and not have any sun, the whole mood would really just grate."

"It's just the vibe. Whenever it rained, the vibe was different in camp, so it would definitely change that."

However, Kemp added that he trusts the I'm A Celeb producers to deliver good TV despite the move. "I'd always back the team to make something incredible. Being a part of that show was the best production I've ever been a part of."

The DJ and presenter placed third in last year's series of I'm A Celeb, with Coronation Street's Andy Whyment coming in second and EastEnders' Jacqueline Jossa winning the Queen of the Jungle title.

Last week, ITV announced that this year's series of I'm A Celeb would be filmed in the UK for the first time in 18 years due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic making it difficult to travel to Australia.

According to The Sun, the 2020 cohort of celebrities will be camping out in Grwych Castle – a county house near Abergele in North Wales.

While ITV has not yet confirmed the I'm A Celebrity 2020 line-up, rumoured to be joining the series are the likes of Love Island alum Tommy Fury, presenter Vernon Kay, Drag Race UK winner The Vivienne and Tiger King's Carole Baskin.

I'm A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! will return to ITV later this year.