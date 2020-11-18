The new series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! is in full swing. The 20th series kicked off on November 15th, introducing us to 10 celebs in the I’m A Celebrity 2020 line-up.

This year’s stars include the likes of Olympian Sir Mo Farah, former EastEnders actor Shane Richie, and journalist Victoria Derbyshire.

So far, we’ve seen Radio 1 DJ Jordan North tackle some of his biggest fears of heights and creepy crawlies. Meanwhile, Corrie actress Beverley Callard and presenter Vernon Kay got a right mouthful during the eating trials on Tuesday night’s show.

We will also get to see two late arrivals – actress Ruthie Henshall and singer Russell Watson – join from November 18th, making it a very full castle.

These 12 stars will be competing for the title of King or Queen of the Castle this series, but it’s not only the celebs on the show who are in with a chance of winning something big this year.

One lucky viewer could bag themselves a very nice £70k cash prize along with a new Jeep Wrangler worth £50k – cha-ching!

So, if you fancy rolling in the cash this Christmas and driving around in some new wheels, here’s how you can enter the I’m A Celebrity 2020 competition.

How to enter the I’m A Celebrity 2020 competition

To enter you must be aged 18 years or over.

You can take part online via the ITV competitions website or on the I’m A Celebrity app, which can be downloaded on your smartphone from multiple app stores. Competitions are located under the “Explore” section on the app.

You can also enter via SMS or by phone or post. Details for the text line, phone line and full address can be found both online or on the app. Online, SMS and phone entries will cost £2 each.

The prize draw for entries made via SMS, the app, online and PRTS Phone will close on Monday 14th December at 3pm.

Meanwhile, the prize draw for postal entries will close at 4pm on Thursday 17th December.

The winner then will be selected within one week of the closing date and time for all entries.

Depending on eligibility and compliance with all terms and conditions, the first entry drawn at random will win.

Good luck!

I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! is on ITV at 9pm. To see what’s on right now, remember to check out our TV Guide.