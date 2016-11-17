So, first things first...

I'm a Celebrity Big Bush Bake Off

Scarlett and Carol were served their vom-inducing dinner by "Scary Berry" in a Bake Off-inspired Bushtucker Trial. Courses for the pair included sheep brain, fermented duck egg, live beetles and ostrich anus, to name a few.

"Dessert" was the little known delicacy of Sticky Cocky Pudding for Scarlett – AKA bush buck penis – which the Gogglebox star helpfully described as having the consistency of "meaty lard".

"Is it in?" Ant or Dec asked. "Oh, it's reet in," Scarlett assured them.

Carol's pud was her pick of a box of crawling scorpions, but after one pinched her she decided to opt out. The pair still got nine stars between them. Solid effort.

Spider - 1 Adam - 0

"Mate, I do not know Morse code." Wayne Bridge's confession during the Morse code task that he, nor his partner Jordan Banjo, knew what Morse code was or anything about Morse code gives you a clue to how the Morse code challenge went. Badly.

For this challenge, Joel Dommett, Adam Thomas, Wayne and Jordan were helicoptered off to the wilderness, or somewhere at least slightly more in the wilderness than base camp. They became stranded, then separated. Their task was this: Wayne and Jordan were given words that they had to communicate in Morse code through a flash light to Joel and Adam. Joel and Adam then had to send the Morse code through beeping sounds to base camp, where the others had to spell out the word.

Joel and Adam were stationed in a shed for this challenge. A shed with a considerable amount of spiders. Adam saw one and had a complete meltdown. Joel said, "You're an absolute wreck." Joel was right.

The boys racked up a total of four stars for their efforts.

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here continues Thursday at 9pm on ITV, when Joel will do the "ascent" challenge

Larry Lamb became a father figure to us all (but mainly Adam)

Obviously, Adam received a lot of stick for crying about the spiders when he got back to base camp. But Larry had his back. "If he was my son, I'd tell him not to worry about crying. I cry all the time," he said. Before adding, rather cryptically: "I cry at the opening of the supermarket." Okay Larry. There, there.