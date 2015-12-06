Once decked out, they each attempted to run up the slippery slope as water jets blasted them back, and balls – thankfully not ones previously snipped off of an animal – were thrown at them dodgeball-style.

Hosts Ant and Dec found themselves unexpectedly involved, getting a good soaking on the sidelines and a high five from Jorgie who confessed she wasn’t sure if her hands were covered in snot or slime. Charming.

Then it was back to camp for a panicked hunt for ‘choc ices’, which I think would have gone all a bit Lord of the Flies if George hadn’t found the fifth and final one hidden in the shower. There’s only so many times these guys can have a treat whipped from under their noses, right?

The rest of the episode was pretty mushy as thoughts turned to the final. Each celeb listed off their best and worst moments in the camp, Vicky getting emotional as she thanked the rest of the campers for being a part of the “best experience” of her life. Pattisons, I’d send those Christmas presents back. Clearly she just wants rice and beans and a couple of thousand critters thrown at her. Check John Lewis. They do everything, right?

Although, amidst the emotional chat, George did whip up some ill feeling in camp when he criticised Ferne’s cooking, suggesting their breakfast had tasted like “burnt soap”. Ferne appears to have learned nothing from Lady C and didn’t called him a “chippy oik” a “total zilch” or indeed a “tosser”. Next time.

At the end of the show two more campers were voted out, leaving us with our 2015 jungle finalists. This Sunday night, we’ll find out exactly who our new I’m A Celeb royal is.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! ends Sunday at 9pm on ITV