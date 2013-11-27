Kian Egan is taking on his first Bushtucker Trial in tonight’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2013.

The Westlife singer is heading into In Cave Danger, with the fact that TOWIE’s Joey Essex has been pretty ruddy good at the rest of the trials ringing in his ears.

He can’t be beaten by someone that uses the word ‘confrontate’ surely?

Perhaps rather handily, three of the celebrities will be off on their Halfway Holiday (a treat for those who win tonight’s team face-off) so Kian has ten minutes to find nine stars.

Here’s a taster of the trial…

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! continues tonight at 9:00pm on ITV

