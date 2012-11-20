I'm a Celebrity 2012: Helen Flanagan "could have been killed" by ostrich in trial
Animal welfare official from RSPCA condemns the use of a large bird to frighten the soap star in a recent Bushtucker Trial and says the challenge was potentially dangerous
Bushtucker Trials may seem scary, but according to the RSPCA ex-Coronation Street star and I'm a Celeb 2012 contestant Helen Flanagan could actually have been seriously injured or even killed in a recent challenge...
During the Cruelty Towers trial, the 22-year-old star was put into a small room with an ostrich where she had to collect a star in order to feed the other hungry celebrities back at camp.
Helen, who's now faced seven trials since she entered the jungle (and actually attempted some of them), was understandably not keen to face off against the big bird, however eventually entered the room - but Klare Kennett from the RSPCA has claimed that Helen was in more danger than she probably realised.
"The ostrich could easily have become very stressed and hurt the contestant quite badly. It's even possible Helen could have been killed," said Kennett.
"It's a concern that these big birds are used for entertainment in this way, especially to frighten somebody."
The large birds - who have a very powerful kick and are able to run very fast - are classified as dangerous animals in the UK.
An ITV spokesperson responded: "The welfare of contestants and animals is of paramount importance to I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! and expert animal handlers are on site at all times."