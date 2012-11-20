Helen, who's now faced seven trials since she entered the jungle (and actually attempted some of them), was understandably not keen to face off against the big bird, however eventually entered the room - but Klare Kennett from the RSPCA has claimed that Helen was in more danger than she probably realised.

"The ostrich could easily have become very stressed and hurt the contestant quite badly. It's even possible Helen could have been killed," said Kennett.

"It's a concern that these big birds are used for entertainment in this way, especially to frighten somebody."

The large birds - who have a very powerful kick and are able to run very fast - are classified as dangerous animals in the UK.

An ITV spokesperson responded: "The welfare of contestants and animals is of paramount importance to I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! and expert animal handlers are on site at all times."