Show bosses stated: "Brian Conley has left the jungle due to medical reasons", while the I'm a Celebrity website added: "We will miss him in camp and wish him well."

The broadcaster refused to go into any further detail about his sudden departure, sparking rumours that the 51-year-old star may have become unable to cope with the harsh life in the jungle.

Though Conley had previously appeared to be settling in well and was an early favourite to win the reality TV show, but concerns were raised recently when he broke down in tears following an argument with David Haye.

Brian Conley isn't the first star to leave the jungle because of illness. Ex-Neighbours star Kimberley Davies fractured a rib during a Bushtucker Trial, ex-EastEnders actress Elaine Lordan also quit in 2005 after collapsing twice during her first day in camp and Strictly Come Dancing dancer Camilla Dallerup quit series nine of the show after feeling unwell. Last year Freddie Star was forced to leave the show after just three days when he suffered an allergic reaction to something he ate during a Bushtucker Trial.