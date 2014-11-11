Whether they’re laughing at each other, slipping over or doing impressions of the campers, Ant and Dec are a key ingredient of the show’s success. Check out my pick of their best moments:

Could anyone lip-sync to former campmate Sinitta’s pop song So Macho better than this?

Turns out Dec’s quite funny about anyone touching his side of the table

More like this

http://www.youtube.com/v/ELDWEwzmpXA&hl=en&fs=1

Dec has really mastered his Gino D’Acampo impression

http://www.youtube.com/v/O4t7QgrvS1g&hl=en&fs=1

It's an A* for Dec for his acting as Ant freaks him out with a klaxon

http://www.youtube.com/v/mRKrNieI3GI&hl=en&fs=1

So, er, apparently Ant goes commando because he likes the feeling of "skin on denim"

http://www.youtube.com/v/DEa7HzjMFNQ&hl=en&fs=1

Ant gets a very literal lesson in the dangers of Australia

http://www.youtube.com/v/pi2iQfVzR34&hl=en&fs=1

And then Dec teaches Ant a lesson for stealing his pen… although he can’t quite get his line out

http://www.youtube.com/v/F8zEXrT9OMU&hl=en&fs=1

Dec slips over, but it’s OK because Ant knows where there’s blame there’s a claim...

http://www.youtube.com/v/EAcEgvatSv4&hl=en&fs=1

If Ant didn't know before, he knows now that Dec will get the giggles if he sneezes during a live feed

http://www.youtube.com/v/o5a0K4T8BS4&hl=en&fs=1

And if things ever go wrong, it looks like they've chosen their new partners in crime in the form of Robert Kilroy-Silk and Timmy Mallett...

http://www.youtube.com/v/4uYrVo5z8Dw&hl=en&fs=1

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! returns Sunday 16 November at 9pm on ITV and Get Me Out Of Here Now! at 10:40pm on ITV2

Advertisement

http://www.youtube.com/v/WHqBgqowQoI&hl=en&fs=1