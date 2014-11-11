Ant and Dec and the jungle go hand in hand, so of course the dynamic duo are back to present this year’s fourteenth series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!.

While it’s unfailingly entertaining to watch the latest batch of celebrities attempt to get on with camp life, the show just wouldn’t work without the witty interludes from the presenters.

Whether they’re laughing at each other, slipping over or doing impressions of the campers, Ant and Dec are a key ingredient of the show’s success. Check out my pick of their best moments:

Could anyone lip-sync to former campmate Sinitta’s pop song So Macho better than this?

Turns out Dec’s quite funny about anyone touching his side of the table

http://www.youtube.com/v/ELDWEwzmpXA&hl=en&fs=1

Dec has really mastered his Gino D’Acampo impression

http://www.youtube.com/v/O4t7QgrvS1g&hl=en&fs=1

It's an A* for Dec for his acting as Ant freaks him out with a klaxon

http://www.youtube.com/v/mRKrNieI3GI&hl=en&fs=1

So, er, apparently Ant goes commando because he likes the feeling of "skin on denim"

http://www.youtube.com/v/DEa7HzjMFNQ&hl=en&fs=1

Ant gets a very literal lesson in the dangers of Australia

http://www.youtube.com/v/pi2iQfVzR34&hl=en&fs=1

And then Dec teaches Ant a lesson for stealing his pen… although he can’t quite get his line out

http://www.youtube.com/v/F8zEXrT9OMU&hl=en&fs=1

Dec slips over, but it’s OK because Ant knows where there’s blame there’s a claim...

http://www.youtube.com/v/EAcEgvatSv4&hl=en&fs=1

If Ant didn't know before, he knows now that Dec will get the giggles if he sneezes during a live feed

http://www.youtube.com/v/o5a0K4T8BS4&hl=en&fs=1

And if things ever go wrong, it looks like they've chosen their new partners in crime in the form of Robert Kilroy-Silk and Timmy Mallett...

http://www.youtube.com/v/4uYrVo5z8Dw&hl=en&fs=1

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! returns Sunday 16 November at 9pm on ITV and Get Me Out Of Here Now! at 10:40pm on ITV2

http://www.youtube.com/v/WHqBgqowQoI&hl=en&fs=1

