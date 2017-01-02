How to watch The Grand Tour on Amazon Prime Video
Everything you need to know about Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May's new show
Published: Monday, 2 January 2017 at 1:20 pm
Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May are back: The Grand Tour is now available on Amazon Prime.
Here's everything you need to know about the new show.
When is The Grand Tour released?
The Grand Tour with Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May is out from Friday 18th November at midnight UK time.
Where can I watch The Grand Tour in the UK?
The series will be released on Amazon Prime in the UK.
Will The Grand Tour air all at once?
No, the 12-part series will be released week by week, coming from a different location every Friday.
How can I watch The Grand Tour?
The series will air exclusively on Amazon Prime, so you'll need a subscription to watch.
Is The Grand Tour be any good?
