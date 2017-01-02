When is The Grand Tour released?

The Grand Tour with Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May is out from Friday 18th November at midnight UK time.

Where can I watch The Grand Tour in the UK?

The series will be released on Amazon Prime in the UK.

Will The Grand Tour air all at once?

No, the 12-part series will be released week by week, coming from a different location every Friday.

Find out more about episode two here.

How can I watch The Grand Tour?

The series will air exclusively on Amazon Prime, so you'll need a subscription to watch.

Is The Grand Tour be any good?

Read our full review of episode one below.