In a candid new video, the Chelsea gang discuss the meticulous preparation that goes into the most important facets of their roles on the reality show. Jamie talks of getting ready to endure horribly long awkward pauses, Francis discusses practising for dog walking with Millie and revising his Latin to look cool at parties.

Smug Spencer won't need long to prepare himself for lots of talk of relationships and walks along the river gazing reflectively into the distance, and neither will Ollie whose suspiciously good tan remains a year-round conundrum.

If you've missed watching the gang's ridiculously long afternoons spent in Chelsea watering holes or their public slanging matches at the latest, hippest hangouts, fear not - the gang will complete their training and be back on our screens before too long. In the meantime, hear all about their around-the-clock regime in the video below:

