“There’s a lot of history,” she told RadioTimes.com and other journalists at the Dancing on Ice launch. “Phil and I met on this show. You’re going to set me off!”

“My kids really love the show as well. I get quite emotional thinking about it. All of them were carried in my tummy on this show and when we finished I always went off and had the babies.”

Willoughby’s emotional reaction comes after it was reported that her relationship with Schofield, 57, had started to become strained.

Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield at Bafta, Getty

Speaking about the differences between hosting Dancing on Ice and this morning, Schofield added: “The thing is, This Morning is an entirely different thing. It’s different muscles, different speeds and different thoughts.

"You get nervous; Dancing on Ice is a big show. You want to make sure it’s right. But we have the easy job really, at least we’re not risking life and limb on the ice."

The latest series of Dancing on Ice marks a series of firsts for the programme, seeing it have its very first launch show and its very first same-sex partnership.

Dancing on Ice launches on 22nd December at 7pm on ITV