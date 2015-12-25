Harry was crowned the winner of this year's Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special after performing an American Smooth to festive classic Baby, It's Cold Outside.

Dancing alongside Joanne Clifton, the 29-year-old picked up a perfect 40 from the judges and won the competition after his score was combined with votes from the studio audience.

"It’s amazing, thank you so much everyone. I had the most amazing time and I just want to dedicate this to Joanne who has been an incredible teacher and an incredible dancer. Thank you and Happy Christmas!" Harry said, after being named the winner.

"It feels amazing and I am so overwhelmed," added Joanne. "Harry is an absolute natural and performed amazingly on the Christmas special. I want to say a massive thank you to him for being such a great dancer, partner, student and friend – he has made this experience such great fun for me."

Harry went up against former winners and contestants Abbey Clancy, Alison Hammond, Lisa Snowdon, Cassidy Little and Tom Chambers.

Tom was also awarded a perfect score for his Charleston to Santa Claus is Coming to Town, while Abbey Clancy's Waltz was awarded 39. Lisa Snowdon was came in fourth place with Quickstep to Let It Snow (37 points), followed by Cassidy Little's Jive (35 points) and Alison Hammond's Cha Cha (31 points.)

This evening's festive special also saw performances from Dame Shirely Bassey and Blake. While the formidable judges got into the Christmas spirit with impressive costumes inspired by fairytale Snow White and the Seven Dwarves.

Strictly Come Dancing will return in 2016