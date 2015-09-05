Harry Judd is your favourite Strictly Come Dancing champion
The McBusted drummer, who took home the glitterball trophy in 2011, has beaten off competition from winners old and new
It's official: McBusted drummer Harry Judd was the best ever Strictly Come Dancing champion.
RadioTimes.com readers voted in their thousands to crown the ultimate Strictly winner, and the 29-year-old waltzed into the lead with 24% of votes – twice as many as the runner-up.
Judd, who recently announced that he was expecting his first child with wife Izzy, danced to victory with professional partner Aliona Vilani in 2011.
2013 winner Abbey Clancy, who danced to victory with Aljaž Skorjanec, came in second with 11% of the vote, followed by Mark Ramprakash (10%), Louis Smith (10%) and Kara Tointon (9%).
Jill Halfpenny, current champion Caroline Flack, Tom Chambers, Alesha Dixon and Chris Hollins made up the rest of the top 10.
More like this
Over 4,300 readers voted in our poll.
Here's a reminder of Harry's moves on the dance floor...
Strictly Come Dancing: Launch Show is on tonight at 7:15pm on BBC1