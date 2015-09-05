Judd, who recently announced that he was expecting his first child with wife Izzy, danced to victory with professional partner Aliona Vilani in 2011.

2013 winner Abbey Clancy, who danced to victory with Aljaž Skorjanec, came in second with 11% of the vote, followed by Mark Ramprakash (10%), Louis Smith (10%) and Kara Tointon (9%).

Jill Halfpenny, current champion Caroline Flack, Tom Chambers, Alesha Dixon and Chris Hollins made up the rest of the top 10.

Over 4,300 readers voted in our poll.

Here's a reminder of Harry's moves on the dance floor...

