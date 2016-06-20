While some agree with the organisation's decision to "de-crown" Zara due to her status as a role model, plenty have been shocked and have called for a reversal. An online petition urging reinstatement has already gathered more than 8,000 signatures.

“I did Miss Great Britain because I wanted to. It’s something I wanted to do," Zara said on the show after she'd been made aware of the decision.

"And if you put that hard work in and the commitment and the time and the effort…I did and I won, and I worked so hard... now I just made one silly, stupid mistake of being in the moment has ruined everything. I can’t even put into words how gutted I am.

"So if they want to give me it back that’s fine!” she added.

Her management company have joined the online support encouraging her with a picture that reads: 'keep calm and always wear your invisible crown'.

Love Island continues tonight at the later time of 10:00pm on ITV2