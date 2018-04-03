Wallace was talking to Radio Times ahead of the final week of MasterChef 2018, and before last week's controversial elimination, which saw contestant Zaleha Kadir Olpin leave the competition.

The BBC judge was criticised after telling Olpin that her classic Malaysian chicken rendang recipe was not "crispy" enough, only for viewers to point out that the curry dish calls for long, slow cooking.

Even the Malaysian prime minister waded in to the debate, asking on social media, “Does anyone eat chicken rendang ‘crispy’?”

