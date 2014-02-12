Writing in BBC Good Food Magazine, the philosophy student says she was forced to use an oven "so old that the numbers on the temperature dial had worn away" in a kitchen she believed was home to mice "or worse”.

But Tandoh says that aspiring bakers should take encouragement from her story. "Nobody should feel excluded from baking for not having a big kitchen or expensive equipment, a small budget or limited time," she says.

"If I could bake in that squalid, cramped flat, and on a student budget, then anyone can!"

